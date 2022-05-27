Relief for the pocket! Government freezes fuel prices

For the week from May 28 to June 3, 2022, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MiPymes provides that fuels will be marketed at the following prices:

Premium Gasoline will be sold at RD$293.60 per gallon, maintaining its price.

Regular Gasoline RD$274.50 per gallon holds its price.

Regular Gasoil RD$221.60 per gallon keeps its price.

Gasoil Óptimo RD$241.10 per gallon maintains its price.

Avtur RD$298.91 per gallon maintains its price.

Kerosene RD$338.10 per gallon maintains its price.

Fuel Oíl #6 RD$192.11 per gallon maintains its price.

Fuel Oíl 1%S RD$211.77 per gallon maintains its price.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) RD$147.60 per gallon maintains its price.

Natural Gas RD$28.97 per m3 maintains its price.

The Dominican government maintains its fuel subsidy plan with more than RD$1,063 million, preventing gasoline, gas, and diesel from increasing by up to 80 pesos this week; this was announced by the vice minister of Internal Commerce, Ramón Pérez Fermín.

Read more: Government maintains fuel prices frozen

As of Wednesday, May 25, the international price of WTI averaged US$111.17, for a slight increase of 0.5% over the previous week’s average, which amounted to US$110.56, reflecting the WTI an accumulated increase of 43.0%.

“In the face of the complex panorama, the government of President Luis Abinader remains determined to protect the pockets of Dominicans, giving continuity to the subsidies of all fuels and assuming 100% of the increases,” explained Perez.

He emphasized that this action prevents Dominicans from paying increases ranging from 6.50 pesos per gallon in the case of LPG, 71 pesos per gallon in the case of Premium Gasoline, almost 80 pesos in the case of Regular Gasoline, and nearly 74 pesos per gallon in the case of Regular and Optimum Gasoil.