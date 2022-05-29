Fuels remain unchanged during the week of May 28-June 3

Santo Domingo, DR.

For the week from 28 May to 3 June, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MiPymes ordered, for three consecutive weeks, to maintain the same prices for all fuels sold in the country.

According to Industry and Commerce, the Dominican government maintains its fuel subsidy plan with more than RD$1,063 million, preventing gasoline, gas, and diesel from increasing up to 80 pesos during this week.

In this sense, premium gasoline will continue to be sold at RD$293.60 per gallon and regular gasoline at RD$274.50.

Regular diesel will maintain a price of RD$221.60 per gallon, the optimum of RD$241.10 per gallon, avtur RD$298.91 per gallon, kerosene RD$338.10 per gallon.

Likewise, fuel oil #6 will continue to be sold at RD$192.11 per gallon; fuel oil 1%S will be at RD$211.77 per gallon.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) continues at RD$147.60 per gallon, and Natural Gas at RD$28.97 per m3 maintains its price.

The weekly average exchange rate is RD$55.35 from the Central Bank’s daily publications.