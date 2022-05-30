Colombia-Dominican free trade pact in the works

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Government is beginning a process of consultations with the business sector for the preparation of a free trade agreement with Colombia.

Diario Libre confirmed that the business community was invited by the Government last week, through a statement, to be consulted on the possibility of an agreement with Colombia and to meet this week to discuss it.

In fact, last Friday the Business Commission for International Negotiations (CENI) met with the National Association of Young Entrepreneurs.

The CENI “is a body whose objective is to follow up on private sector negotiations in international trade negotiations, as well as to ensure efficient implementation and administration of agreements and treaties resulting from them.”