Dominican milling industry creates 20K+ jobs

Santo Domingo.- The milling industry in the Dominican Republic generates more than 20,000 direct and indirect jobs in the country, according to the Dominican Association of Wheat Millers (Adoimt).

Adoimt offered the data by pointing out that the subsidies granted by the government to this sector make the Dominican Republic maintain more competitive prices for bakery flours from Latin America.

He explains that various world events such as the container crisis and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have generated an exponential increase in raw materials, with the highest prices in history, even higher than the 2008 crisis, with global reach.