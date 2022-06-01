Dominican Republic prefers a come-all Summit

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader favors that the countries that have not been invited by the United States to the Summit of the Americas, because they have regimes considered non-democratic, can participate.

The president said that he respects the position of the United States, but noted that in the current context of openness and a global crisis, given the desire of other countries to attend the conclave to talk about what unites them and put aside what disunites, he would be happier to be present if they participate.

“We would also be more than happy to attend,” said the president. The US has said that Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua will not be invited.