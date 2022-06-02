Haitians hoard Dominican coins to make bling-bling

Dajabon, Dominican Republic.- Haitians are hoarding coins of one, five and ten pesos to melt them in shops in their country and then make metal jewelry, which they sell in the streets and establishments of different cities in Haiti, including Cap-Haïtien and Port-au-Prince.

The merchant Jael Louis said that with the five and a peso coins, Haitians make rings, earrings, hoops and also, after melting them, they place them as ornaments on copper chains.

Louis said that because the material with which the Dominican Republic’s currency is made is of good quality, people, mainly women, easily buy the final product.