Two ships to secure Dominican-Haiti trade

Santo Domingo.- Given the levels of insecurity in Haiti, the Dominican industrial sector has enabled two weekly ships as an alternative to maintain trade relations with that nation.

The Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD) reported that the authorized maritime points are in the port of Sans Soucí and in Haina.

In these places, several companies have agreed to consolidate, jointly, the delivery of merchandise to Port-au-Prince to facilitate the supply to that market.