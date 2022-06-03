Tunnel marks the start of new Metro line

Santo Domingo.- The Metro Office (Opret) reported today new advances in the project for Line 2C of the Santo Domingo Metro, which will reach Los Alcarrizos, where in the coming days and with the help of the Estrella Engineering contractor, the tunneling works, for the interconnection of the five stations that are part of the important work.

This is the completion of the transition portal, which will give way to the tunnel and the viaduct. The elevated track whose length will be approximately 6.5 kilometers and which will lead the trains to and from the entrance of Los Alcarrizos, to interconnect with the cable car, which will be its main power source.

As for the interconnection tunnel of this project, which will be delivered at the beginning of 2024, it will have an approximate length of 800 meters. The responsibility for the construction of the civil works of said tunnel will be in charge of the Dominican company Ingeniería Estrella, “with vast experience in this type of work.”