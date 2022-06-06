Abinader gets North Region industries kudos

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader was recognized by the seven private institutions that make up “Compromiso Santiago” for promoting the economic development of Santiago and the Cibao region through a public policy plan.

This recognition highlights the president’s support in the design, formulation and transparent monitoring of projects to be implemented in coherence with the Santiago Strategic Agenda, the Regional Development Agenda, the Plan for the Relaunch of the Tobacco Industry and the Plan for the Relaunch of Free Zones, both coordinated by the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes, Víctor -Ito- Bisonó.

When presenting the recognition to the president, the businessmen from the area who were present highlighted the plans and progress in public investments launched by the government for the 2021-2025 period, which had been announced by the president at Expocibao 2021.