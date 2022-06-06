Dominican Gov. to build 3,200 homes

Santo Domingo.- The Government ordered the construction of 3,200 housing solutions of the National Housing Plan Happy Family (Pnvff) for Ciudad Yaque, in Santiago.

This was reported by the Vice Minister of Sociial Development, Jaime González, during his socialization meeting with the Cibao Association of Home Builders and Promoters (Aprocovici).

The project will be carried out through a public-private alliance, where the State will supply the general infrastructure of the project and the developers will carry out the internal construction. According to the deputy minister, the houses will be delivered at the end of 2023.