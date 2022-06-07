Abinader off to Los Angeles for Summit of the Americas

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader is preparing to participate for the first time in the Summit of the Americas, in its Ninth Edition, which will take place in the city of Los Angeles.

The Dominican president travels this Tuesday, at noon, on a commercial flight from the Punta Cana airport. The president will travel accompanied by the first lady, Raquel Arbaje; the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Álvarez, Administrative of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, and the executive director of ProDominicana Bibiana Riveiro.