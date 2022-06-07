Dominicans discard low-pay jobs, business leader

Santiago.- The president of the Association of Merchants and Industrialists of Santiago (ACIS), Sandy Filpo, yesterday defended the agreement reached with the Haitian Consulate, in order to provide documents to illegal Haitians who work in construction, agriculture and other sectors. of the economy.

In turn, the businessman complained that there are Dominicans who do not want to work in the fields and in construction, and those spaces are occupied by undocumented Haitians.

“The Haitian, not having the required documentation, was considered migratory, a fee was paid to Social Security and with that they were already covered.”

According to Filpo, Haitian workers have to present documents from their country to be admitted as such