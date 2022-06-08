Santiago thrives with investment in health

Santiago.-The investments made in the last 20 years by the private sector in infrastructure and in the application of state-of-the-art technology in medical services position Santiago as the capital of health in the Dominican Republic.

The main executives of the administrative council of the Clínica Unión Médica del Norte have more than one piece of evidence to support why Ciudad Corazón has won this title.

The main reason is the growth of private health centers, which, they say, contrasts with the low investment in hospital provision of the public sector in the province.

The most recent investment is exhibited in the two imposing towers of medical and surgical services, which according to Julián Sued, president of the Medical Union of Santiago, as it is also known, comes to fill that “hole” given by the high demand of patients who come from all over the country in search of specialized care.