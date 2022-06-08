Sheraton Santo Domingo among the best

For the fifth consecutive year, the Sheraton Santo Domingo was included in the “Excellent Hotel – The Best of The Best” establishments in the Travelers’ Choice 2022 awards of the popular travel portal TripAdvisor.

The hotel received reviews ranking it number 7 out of 746 hotels in the Dominican Republic and number 1 out of 118 hotels in Santo Domingo.

TripAdvisor collects 3,726 reviews, of which 3,126 rate the hotel as excellent (84%) and 447 as very good (12%).

Mexican wholesale operators see great tourism opportunities in the DR

Executives of the essential wholesale business travel and tourism companies in Mexico value the Dominican Republic, especially the capital Santo Domingo, with great opportunities to visit, for having a complete offer of attractions and excellent connectivity with the region’s countries.

The prominent representatives of these travel companies completed a busy schedule of several days of tours of the Colonial City and inspections in the leading hotels of Santo Domingo. They also visited Casa de Campo in La Romana and Punta Cana, La Altagracia, where they participated in DATE.

During a meeting at the Renaissance Jaragua Hotel, José Trawitz, general manager of Petra Operadora, highlighted Santo Domingo’s opportunities for the Mexican market in cruise tourism and the excellent connectivity that this city has as an offer in the Caribbean.

Upon their arrival at the hotel complex, they were welcomed by Fabeth Martínez, director of the Santo Domingo Hotel Association, Greicy Román for the Tourism Cluster, and the president of Turenlaces an expert in the event and congress tourism.