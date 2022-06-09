Dominican Republic film industry invested US$248 million

Punta Cana, La Altagracia.

Businessman Felipe Vicini, president of the INICIA Group, considered that the Dominican Republic is establishing itself as a viable destination in the film industry after taking advantage of what happened after the pandemic, where US$248 million were invested last year in local productions. He advocated a film festival that would contribute to strengthening the position that we are earning in the world.

The owner of Pinewood Indomina, the main studio for film production in the country, located in Juan Dolio, revealed that in 2021 the significant investment of US$248 million in local shows that were made on Dominican soil also contributed 133,000 nights in hotel rooms, acquired for personnel of that industry.

Highlighting the growth and consolidation of this industry, thanks to the Film Law, he valued the improvement of local personnel, which has allowed productions that come from Hollywood to require less and less personnel and use local equipment and labor. With excellent results.

Film festival

The president of Lantica Media RD, the majority shareholder of the film production company, stated that the space gained by the country, the investment, and the quality with which it works had been an excellent one, which would be consecrated with a film festival.

Vicini asked the country’s investors to create more hotels and rooms in the Juan Dolio area without preventing the growth of Bávaro-Punta Cana.

He stated that his family has investments in sports teams in traditional media; however, his greatest assets are destined for infrastructure.