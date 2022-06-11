Prices of all fuels remain frozen

Santo Domingo, DR

The prices of all fuels for the week of June 11-17 remain frozen.

According to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes (MICM), prices will remain the same as last week.

Premium gasoline will continue to cost RD$293.60; regular gasoline RD$274.50; optimum diesel RD$241.10; and regular diesel RD$221.60.

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will remain the same at RD$147.60; avtur and kerosene, whose cost will be RD$298.91 and RD$338.10.

Fuel oil will cost RD$192.11; fuel oil 1% RD$211.77 and natural gas RD$28.97.

As of Wednesday, June 8, the international price of WTI averaged US$119.15, an increase of 4.6% over the previous week. However, Deputy Minister Ramon Perez Fermin stated that the government would assume 100% of the gains at a cost of 1.8 billion pesos.

“With this measure Dominicans have saved 83.21 pesos on each gallon of Premium Gasoline, 90.83 pesos on Regular Gasoline, 92.14 pesos on Regular Gasoil and 10.31 pesos more on LPG for almost four months,” according to Perez Fermin.

The subsidies applied amount to more than RD$18,968 million thus far in 2022, according to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

The average exchange rate weighted by the Central Bank is RD$55.29.