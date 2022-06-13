Santiago monorail to cost US$60M+

Santiago.- The construction of the Santiago monorail, whose work was started by the President of the Republic on March 30, will cost more than US$60 million.

Only the detailed engineering and construction works were awarded to the Santiago Metropolitan Transportation System Consortium (CSTM), winner of the open tender for such purposes, at 25,028,500,339 pesos, the lower of the two economic offers submitted.

In addition to the amount of civil works, 8,557,500 million pesos are contemplated for the electromechanical components of the transportation system, considered by the Government as the best option to solve mobility problems in Santiago.

“The monorail could be one of the proposed trunk lines but it is in no way a substitute for the entire system,” says a statement.