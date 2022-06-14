Dominicans to pay US$1.0B+ for fuel

Santo Domingo.– Nearly US$1.1 additional billion will cost the Dominican State the increase in the bill due to the rise in the prices of oil, natural gas and coal.

The executive vice president of the Electricity Distribution Companies and secretary of the Unified Council of Electricity Distribution Companies (CUED), Andrés Astacio, indicated that given the volatility of crude oil prices, it is difficult to project how much the expenses for the Government will increase.

However, he stressed that the Government will continue to assume most of these increases to support Dominican families.

“The three main power generation fuels have increased; natural gas, coal and oil, the latter to a lesser degree.”