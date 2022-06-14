Farmers get relief against whitefly

Santo Domingo.- More than 1,500 fruit and vegetable producers that are hosts to the whitefly in the areas of Azua, Barahona, San Juan and Peravia, in the south of the country, will be able to rotate their activities by planting corn, pigeon peas, sweet potatoes, cassava, among other traditional products that are grown in the Dominican Republic.

“The whitefly issue is quite controlled, we are not careless with that, there is a fairly good control. If we did not have control, our exports would be falling and it is quite the opposite, it is one of the few countries in the world that within this pandemic we have increased exports without neglecting local consumption,” said the Minister of Agriculture, Limber Cross.

He said that in the country there has been no shortage of any product, but that all national production has been growing and, also, exports. “Regarding local sourcing, don’t be afraid. If there is something that we have protected, it is local production, we have invested more in all orders. We have prepared more land, we have given much more financing, we have brought the best seeds for planting, especially for products that impact the family basket the most.”