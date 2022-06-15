Dominican environmental liabilities: mining’s dark side

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic does not have a legal framework that defines and regulates the environmental liabilities generated by mining activity and lacks an inventory that lists existing mining environmental liabilities.

These are two of the main conclusions of an audit carried out by the Chamber of Accounts, published this Tuesday, and which analyzes the different legal instruments that affect the conservation of the environment and their application from January 1, 2015 to March 31 of 2020.

In its report, the Chamber of Accounts also highlights that in addition to the absence of “specific regulations and policies related to the management of Environmental Mining Liabilities (PAM),” the country also does not have “procedures for the corrective management of Environmental Mining Liabilities.”