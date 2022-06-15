Dominican Republic joblessness improves

Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD) reported that the percentage of unemployed people who are actively looking for work stood at 6.4% in January-March 2022, for a reduction of 1.6 percentage points compared to the level of 8.0%. recorded in the same period of the previous year.

According to the institution, this is positive news, since the unemployment rate is falling within the framework of a significant resumption of active job search work by people, as economic activity has been recovering.

The BCRD statement indicates that the poll of the Continuous National Survey of the Workforce (ENCFT) corresponding to the period January-March 2022, which like every quarter is carried out under a sampling framework of 8,480 selected homes throughout the national territory, showed that the total number of employed persons reached 4,640,113 workers in the first quarter of the year, a level close to the total employment observed prior to the pandemic, for an increase of 226,730 net employed persons compared to the January-March 2021 quarter, equivalent to a growth of 5.1%.