Rum and tobacco exports totaled US$425.39 MM

Santo Domingo, DR.

The export volume of tobacco and rum amounted to US$425.39 million between January and April of this year, both products reflecting critical levels of growth in their sales abroad.

In the case of tobacco, an agricultural item with a variety of derived products, from robust cigars to fruit leaves, its exports in the first four months of the year reached US$384.67 million.

In 2021, according to statistics from the Export and Investment Center of the Dominican Republic (ProDominicana), the tobacco sector and its substitutes registered a growth of 31.9%, with the amount exported on this date being US$1,236.14 million.

Between January and April, Rum exports registered an amount of US$40.72 million; in 2021, it was US$111.9 million, its main destinations being Spain with US$43.11 million and the United States with US$18.37 million.

Russia and the Netherlands were also present with US$6.66 million and US$4.55 million, respectively. Furthermore, every month ProDominicana, within the framework of the Exhibition of the Exportable Offer, recognizes the contribution of some products.