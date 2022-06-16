Cuban businessmen interested in investing in the Dominican Republic

They will offer their portfolios of production areas at dialogue tables in Punta Cana and Puerto Plata.

SANTO DOMINGO.- Cuban businessmen are interested in expanding business and commercial relations in the Dominican Republic.

In this event, Cuban SMEs will offer their production and technology portfolios in Punta Cana and Puerto Plata.

Executives from dozens of Cuban companies will present their product portfolios in the Dominican Republic to establish commercial relations with small and medium-sized entrepreneurs.

Cuban and Dominican businessmen will discuss, at the working tables, strategies to achieve a broad, stable, and fruitful commercial exchange for the benefit of consumers in both Caribbean nations.

The negotiating tables will be installed at the Ocean Blue & Sand Beach Resort Hotel in Punta Cana from Sunday 19 to Wednesday 22. The event will also be held in Puerta Plata on June 23 and 24, 2022.

Cuban companies will present their production tools based on construction materials, technology, medicines, food products, dairy, meat, fruit, and vegetable preservation, and passenger ground transportation services to install industrial plants.

Also, commercialization of furniture, textile articles, metal products, clothing, hairdressing products, arts, and other aerial.

The media and small entrepreneurs who will participate in exchanging ideas and proposals are interested in buying all kinds of products to market in stores and markets (retail sales), such as food, clothing, footwear, appliances, and hardware stores.

Cubans also want to establish commercial relations in containers and packaging for food products for preserves and juices, as well as in aluminum carpentry, paints, mortar, ceramics, cement, and electricity.

The entrepreneurs of Cuba are interested in partnering with Dominicans for the production of goat cheese, for the supply of raw materials for the plastic industry, steel plates or cattle for the production of tiles, luminaires, office furniture, wood, machinery for the production of furniture, software, and means of transport.

The SMEs of Cuba will experience new perspectives with the mentality of the “self-employed” figure; they are entrepreneurial companies with free private sector capital.

This figure, driven by the Cuban economy and the breeze of openness to foreign capital, established an obligatory policy of transaction and development for a new world of Cuban businessmen and merchants who come in search of business partners with a bilateral sense of Cuba and the Dominican Republic, to reissue the exchange of trade based on the technological science of the modern market in the Caribbean and its insular importance for the geopolitics it represents the global impact of the economy.

“SMEs move the world and the Caribbean, it is part of this universe with tens of millions of inhabitants.”