Flow of exports between January and April totaled US$4.1 billion

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Dominican Association of Exporters (Adoexpo), celebrating yesterday the 50th anniversary of its founding, highlighted the potential of the sector, citing that the export volume in this last four-month period of the year totaled US$4.1 billion, a growth of 9.87% compared to January-April 2021 and 31.69% compared to 2019, year.

Regarding the regime with the highest exports, Adoexpo pointed to the free zones with an amount of US$2.5 billion, a growth of 2.66% year-on-year and 33.49% compared to 2019, while the National regime of US$1.5 billion was exported, growing by 5.86% compared to January-April 2021 and 32.53% compared to 2019.

The president of Adoexpo, Elizabeth Mena, highlighted that this entity reached its half-century leading the promotion of this productive sector, improving conditions for the sector, promoting changes in public policies and playing a leading role in the generation of foreign exchange and formal employment.

She stated that gold is the main exported item, with US$470.74 million, for the first four months of the year, representing 11.40% of total exports.

In the second place, medical instruments and apparatuses stand out with an exported value of US$465.46 million, representing 11.27% of exports for this period, growing 37.12% year-on-year and 101.91% compared to 2019. In third place are cigars, with US$320.55 million representing 7.76% of total exports.

Destinations

Mena expressed that the “top 10” destination countries for Dominican exports comprise 86.55% of total exports in the first four months of 2022, composed of the United States, which remains our largest trading partner comprising 51% of total exports; followed by Haiti, (9. 60%), Switzerland (8.50%), Puerto Rico (5.38%), the Netherlands (3.22%), China (2.99%), India (2.88%), Germany (1.08%), Italy (0.95%) and Spain (0.88%).