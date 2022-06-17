New Dominican Republic province draws wide rebuke

Santo Domingo.- The approval in the Chamber of Deputies of the Matías Ramón Mella province has generated the rejection of different sectors of the national level.

In this regard, the urban planner and architect Marcos Barinas Uribe considered that the arguments to create the Matías Ramón Mella province are not conclusive and that it is necessary to study this possibility in greater depth.

He considers that this initiative should be part of a territorial ordering plan and that “until now it appears to be an intention of an electoral nature.”