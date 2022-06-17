New Dominican Republic province draws wide rebuke
Image Diario Libre
Santo Domingo.- The approval in the Chamber of Deputies of the Matías Ramón Mella province has generated the rejection of different sectors of the national level.
In this regard, the urban planner and architect Marcos Barinas Uribe considered that the arguments to create the Matías Ramón Mella province are not conclusive and that it is necessary to study this possibility in greater depth.
He considers that this initiative should be part of a territorial ordering plan and that “until now it appears to be an intention of an electoral nature.”
Really dislike this type of media reporting when there is no basic background information as why there there is a call to form a new province and reasons for a rebuke. It is like putting up a cake for sale and then providing the consumer not even a slice, just frosting and sprinkles only.
There is no 5 W’s here, who, what, when, where, and why.