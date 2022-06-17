Supplier dispatches small plane fuel normally

Santo Domingo.- The company GB Energy reported that it dispatches normally Avgas 100LL aviation fuel, used by small planes, and guaranteed that it will maintain the continuity of the supply of this fuel.

Mauricio Pulido, CEO for the Dominican Republic, indicated that the company has inventory for more than 30 days to exceed the regular demand of its customers, both in Jet A-1 fuels, which are used by turbine aircraft (commercial, cargo or military flights), such as Av 100LL, used by aircraft that have piston engines (light aircraft or small planes).

Pulido highlighted that GB Energy’s internal division specialized in aviation fuel continues to operate normally at the Cibao International Airports in Santiago, El Catey in Samaná and Punta Cana.