Fuel prices will remain unchanged

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes (MICM) will maintain unchanged prices of all fuels for the week of the 18th to the 24th of this month.

Premium gasoline will continue to be available to the public at RD$293.60 per gallon, and regular gasoline will continue with its price of RD$274.50.

Regular diesel will continue at RD$221.60 per gallon; optimum will remain at RD$241.10; Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will maintain its price of RD$147.60 per gallon, and natural gas at RD$28.97 per cubic meter.

Avtur will remain at RD$298.91, kerosene at RD$338.10, fuel oil #6 at RD$192.11, and fuel oil 1% will remain at RD$211.77.

The average weekly exchange rate is RD$55.05 from the Central Bank’s daily publications.