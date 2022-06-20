AES Dominicana inaugurates a Remote Control Center

Santo Domingo.- AES Dominicana reported this Sunday that it inaugurated a Remote Operations Control Center (ROCC) for the monitoring and management of the entire generation structure of the company from a single sit, with the purpose of raising the degree of excellence in the energy service and the safety management of collaborators and physical facilities.

In a statement from the platform in the AES Andrés energy complex in Boca Chica, AES Dominicana says it “unifies the control of its thermal power plants, combined cycle, photovoltaic solar plants, wind turbines and its mini hydroelectric plant.”

The president of AES Dominicana, Edwin de los Santos, said that this technological contribution “is part of the continuous reinvention of the company in search of the highest degree of customer satisfaction through an increasingly optimized service.”