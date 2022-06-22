Chamber of Commerce provides Web services

Santo Domingo.- The Chamber of Commerce and Production of Santo Domingo (Ccpsd) launched a platform that will allow its users to make the Mercantile Registry fully digital aditional to other online services.

The launch of the tool, called digital platform 2.0, was carried out in an activity led by the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, at the National Palace.

The president said the initiative provides the opportunity to strengthen trade, and business, optimize resources and facilitate access and acquisition of services to the public.