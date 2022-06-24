In the offing: Dominican beef to the US

Santo Domingo.- On April 29, 2022, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that it completed its review of the Dominican Republic’s documented inspection system for meat products, raw and intact beef. However, some processes are missing to be able to export this type of meat.

To complete the certification process for establishments that will be authorized to export raw and intact beef products derived from slaughtered cattle, the country must implement specific tasks that strengthen the logistics process for export.

Some of the details to complete the process are completing the import requirements, labeling requirements, individual sanitary measures, and the Self-Report Tool.