Fuel prices are frozen

For the week from June 25 to July 1, 2022, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MiPymes provides that fuels will be marketed at the following prices:

Premium Gasoline will be sold at RD$293.60 per gallon, maintaining its price.

Regular Gasoline RD$274.50 per gallon keeps its price.

Regular Gasoil RD$221.60 per gallon retains its price.

Gasoil Óptimo RD$241.10 per gallon maintains its price.

Avtur RD$298.91 per gallon keeps its price.

Kerosene RD$338.10 per gallon maintains its price.

Fuel Oíl #6 RD$192.11 per gallon maintains its price.

Fuel Oíl 1%S RD$211.77 per gallon maintains its price.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) RD$147.60 per gallon maintains its price.

Natural Gas RD$28.97 per m3 maintains its price.

The weekly average exchange rate is RD$54.84 from the Central Bank’s daily publications.

The government announced that it is maintaining the extraordinary subsidy of hydrocarbons with more than RD$1.6 billion to avoid dramatic increases in the local market; this was reported by the deputy minister of Domestic Trade, Ramon Perez Fermin.

“The government of President Luis Abinader once again assumes an extraordinary sacrifice to prevent the hikes from impacting Dominicans, at a cost of RD$1,631 million. With this, we stopped the hikes in LPG of more than 5 pesos per gallon; in Premium Gasoline of more than 80 pesos per gallon; in Regular Gasoline of almost 90 pesos; in Regular Gasoil of more than 125 pesos per gallon; and in Optimum Gasoil of almost 125 pesos per gallon,” said Vice Minister Perez.

He explained that the international price of WTI averaged US$111.87, a significant decrease of 6.4% in relation to the previous week’s average, which amounted to US$119.47. He detailed that the accumulated increase continues to rise during the year and is around 44%.