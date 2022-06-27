Santo Domingo.-The Dominican cosmetics industry has great export potential and according to data from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs (MICM), the Dominican beauty products sector has a presence in more than 50 countries.

The data collected by the Vice Ministry of Industrial Development of the MICM indicate that part of the main export destinations of Dominican beauty products during the United States with a participation that exceeds 45 percent, followed by Mexico, Colombia, Haiti, Puerto Rico, among others.

In that regard, Katja Afheldt, ambassador of the European Union in the Republic, explained that exports from this sector have increased by more than 47 percent in the last seven years.