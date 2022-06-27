Exp Realty bets on the Dominican market

The Dominican Republic stands out as having a substantial market for residential properties in the tourism sector.

With a substantial market for residential properties in the tourism sector, easy international access, and attractive incentives for foreign investment, the Dominican Republic is the ideal market to expand Exp Realty, the first global brokerage agency to go from a physical establishment to one based on the cloud.

This was expressed by the president of Exp Global, Michael Valdés, announcing that this brand is establishing itself in the country under the eXp Dominican Republic brand, a fully digital real estate business model.

“As we continue to grow in the Caribbean and Latin America, there has been a lot of interest from agents in the Dominican Republic, and it feels like the perfect next step in expanding our footprint,” Valdés said.

Among the novelties that Exp offers to agents are wealth opportunities such as revenue share programs and stock equity; Cloud premise environment, no office fees, work from anywhere; real-time support; live training, more than 50 hours of weekly online training; equity reward, for meeting production targets; access to professional services, among other facilities.

Business models

Broker in DR

Marbel Lugo, a broker in the country, is in charge of guiding and offering all the information needed by those interested in being part of eXp Dominican Republic. She stressed that the company’s goal is to provide Dominican real estate agents with a better quality of life through a new business model.