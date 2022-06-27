State Bank gets Global Finance’s kudos

Santo Domingo.- The international magazine Global Finance recognized the Banco de Reservas of the Dominican Republic as the best bank for small and medium-sized companies in the Caribbean region.

To grant this distinction, Global Finance evaluated dozens of financial institutions and compared their innovative actions over the last year to favor SMEs, their determination to ensure their recovery and improve the quality of services, as well as new technological platforms, strategic investments, industrial alliances and the percentage of loans issued to this sector.

In assessing this award, the general manager of Banreservas, Samuel Pereyra, ratified the financial institution’s commitment to all the country’s productive sectors, which in the case of SMEs represent one of the main sources of employment and act as catalysts for the national economy.”