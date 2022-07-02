Economist: Mining concessions show nervousness of the Government

Santo Domingo, DR

The Government, through the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MEM), recently granted 18 mining exploration licenses to various companies and individuals for different types of metallic and non-metallic materials located in eight provinces of the country.

Economist Luis Vargas, an expert in hydrocarbons and energy, explained that these three-year concessions, although they are the initial phase for future extractions, are surprised when there is no designated authority in the Ministry of the Environment.

He explained that the authorities should talk about the necessary renegotiation of the exploitation agreement with the Barrick Pueblo Viejo company, adding that, given the rise in gold and silver prices on international markets, the country has no choice but to rethink the terms of this agreement.

Vargas indicated that, before the country embarks on other explorations, it is necessary to redefine what he considers a “discriminatory distribution” of the added value or profit against the mining workers and the country.

He added that the participation of the communities surrounding the mines must also be redefined.