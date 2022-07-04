Tourist flow generated RD$3,4 billion

According to Central Bank statistics, the flow of tourists arriving in the country in the first three months of this year left the economy with RD$3,336.3 million in fiscal income.The information, which is posted on its institutional website, reflects that RD$2,167.0 million was collected for the tax on the departure of passengers abroad through airports and ports, RD$71,648,935 million for the tax on the departure of passengers abroad by land, and RD$1,097.6 million for the tourist card.Between January and May of this year, the accumulated tourist flow registered 2,902,280 non-resident visitors entering the country and 1,467,173 additional travelers in the same period of 2021.In May alone, the arrival of non-resident passengers was 561,323 visitors.The average daily expenditure and stay of tourists visiting the country this year were US$134.83, and the average stay per night was US$9.38.

By destination

Regarding the accumulated reception of foreigners according to regions of residence, between January and May, 57.1% of visitors arrived from North America, 26.3% from Europe, 12.9% from South America, 3.3% from Central America and the Caribbean, and the remaining 0.4% from Asia and the Rest of the World.

Among the issuing countries that showed increases in arrivals during the first five months of 2022 with respect to the same period of 2021 is the United States of America with 400,193 additional passengers, Canada (291,612), France (104,868), Russia (91,894), England (76,718), Germany (72,329), among others.

Recreation

During the five months elapsed in 2022, 86.5% of tourists reported that recreation was the main reason for their visit to the country. Likewise, 74.4% said that they used hotel establishments as their lodging option.

Regarding the age of visitors, 54.5% ranged from 21 to 49 years old, while 51.3% were female and 48.7% were male.

Residents

Between January and May, 300,094 passengers arrived in the country, 247,363 Dominicans and 52,731 foreigners.

Non-residents

As tourists, 2,902,280 passengers arrived in the country, of which 505,416 were Dominicans, and 2,396,864 were foreigners. The total variation of foreigners was 1,432,268.