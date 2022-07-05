Customer complaints force banks to refund RD$224.5 MM

Santo Domingo, DR.

Between August 17, 2020, and June 30, 2022, the Superintendence of Banks (SB), through the Office of User Services and Protection (ProUsuario), ordered the accreditation of RD$173.14 million to users who filed claims associated with its products of financial intermediation entities.

This amount reflects a drastic increase compared to the previous period since it is equivalent to 3.7 times the value ordered to be credited between August 2018 and June 2020 (RD $46.9 million).

Additionally, the SB returned RD$ 51.4 million to users for collection practices that did not correspond to the regulations established for the treatment of flexible credits at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Both items add up to RD $224.5 million in favor of users.

Since the beginning of the current administration, ProUsuario of the Superintendence of Banks has dealt with 7,641 claims. As a result, 74% of the decisions issued have been favorable to users.

This figure also reflects a substantial increase, since previously it stood at 51.8%.

Almost half (44%) of the claims were for unacknowledged consumption. Others were associated with unrecognized or fraudulent transfers (11%) and unrecognized withdrawals (9%).

To a lesser extent, ProUsuario received claims for disagreements related to bank charges, the calculation of interest, and the use of ATMs, among others.