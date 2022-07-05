Expohogar 2022 of Banreservas will finance homes with an interest rate of 9.81%

The Reserve Bank (Banreservas) announced the start of its Expohogar 2022 real estate fair, which will take place throughout July, offering its clients extensive facilities and an interest rate of 9.81%.

During the fair, the banking entity arranged for the financing of 90% of the home’s value, with a term of up to 20 years to pay and a flexible installment modality.

While for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners will have 70% credit coverage for commercial premises and a term of 10 years to pay.

As reported by the financial institution through a press release, to pre-qualify, interested parties can visit any of the Banreservas offices in the country, in addition to having the various digital channels of the bank to process financing by telephone, using the application institution or by browsing the entity’s web portal.

One of the novelties of the fair this time is that all buyers at Expohogar 2022 will participate in a final draw in which they can win the payment of the loan or insurance fee during this year. Likewise, they will be able to have discounts on allied businesses.

Expohogar Banreservas is held every year with the support of the real estate sector to provide citizens with facilities to acquire their own homes and promote their ventures.

In addition to opting for the housing units available to the leading construction companies and developers of real estate projects throughout the national geography, interested parties will be able to manage the financing of finished homes that individuals and independent companies sell.