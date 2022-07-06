World events pose risks to Dominican economy: IMF

Santo Domingo.- The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the Article IV consultation with the Dominican Republic and among its considerations indicates that the prospects point to a continuous recovery of the local economy, “although world events pose risks.”

It indicates that the growth of the gross domestic product (GDP) would converge to its potential and inflation would return to the target range for next year as the impact of global shocks is reduced, in a context of financial stability and a solid external position.

The entity projects an inflation of consumer prices (end of the period) to 2023 of 4.5%; for this 2022 of 8%.

It considers that “the economic policies adopted by the country (fiscal prudence, temporary measures to mitigate the prices of raw materials and tightening of monetary policy)” continue to be adequate.