Prices of all fuels remain frozen

The Dominican Government informed this Friday that it maintains without variation the prices of hydrocarbons at the level of March 4 of this year, for which they have destined, only this week, a subsidy of 1,080 million pesos; this was informed by the vice-minister of Internal Commerce, Ramón Pérez Fermín.

For the week from July 09 to July 15, 2022, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MiPymes provides that fuels will remain frozen and will be marketed at the following prices:

Premium Gasoline will be sold at RD$293.60 per gallon, maintaining its price.

Regular Gasoline RD$274.50 per gallon maintains its price.

Regular Gasoil RD$221.60 per gallon maintains its price.

Gasoil Óptimo RD$241.10 per gallon maintains its price.

Avtur RD$298.91 per gallon maintains its price.

Kerosene RD$338.10 per gallon maintains its price.

Fuel Oíl #6 RD$192.11 per gallon maintains its price.

Fuel Oíl 1%S RD$211.77 per gallon maintains its price.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) RD$147.60 per gallon maintains its price.

Natural Gas RD$28.97 per m3 maintains its price.

Perez Fermin explained that the international price of WTI, reference for our market, averaged US$104.40, for a net decrease last week of 3.9%, which is moderately encouraging news.

The Vice Minister also pointed out that the annual increase is still over 37.2%, mainly due to the war in Ukraine, which has been going on for more than four months, hitting the market not only for fuels but also for food, creating an unforeseen and harsh scenario for all the economies of the world.

With this extraordinary subsidy, the government once again assumes 100% of the increases avoiding increases in LPG by 5.14 pesos per gallon; in Premium Gasoline by more than 62 pesos; in Regular Gasoline by more than 70 pesos; in Regular Gasoil by almost 82 pesos and in Optimum Gasoil by nearly 87 pesos per gallon.

The average weekly exchange rate is RD$54.92 from the Central Bank’s daily publications.