No English ..no job
Santo Domingo.- Only a handful of citizens went yesterday to the job fair held by the Ministry of Labor, through the Office of the National Employment Service (Senae), to apply for available jobs in three companies in the aeronautical sector.
The reason?.. a fundamental requirement was to “have an advanced level of the English language.”
Although the doors of the event, which took place in the same government building located in the Centro de Los Héroes sector of the National District, opened when the clock struck 9:00 in the morning, it was just at that moment that citizens began to arrive, looking to get one of the 170 positions.
Speaking and writing English is a fundimental necessity for people wanting to work in most businesses, no efforts no results. It is the accepted language for international commerce.
From the small to large markets importing goods there should be at least one person on the payroll able read contracts, invoices, shipping documents, and take/make phone calls/text messages. It is a given for anyone in the hospitallity business to speak at minimum… English. Many foreign tourists speak and understand English even if it is a second language for them. Chile requires English to be taught as a secondary language in its schools.
The RD has to bring its language literacy into the 21st century for it to progress. It is especially the young people that have to pick up the baton.
Many people don’t realize it’s a skillset that is crucial for this global system that we live on. They just want to dance to teteo and drink. U should make the move to DR and try to get a good gig.
i would say the reason is was lack of promotion, there are plenty of english speaking people here.