No English ..no job

Santo Domingo.- Only a handful of citizens went yesterday to the job fair held by the Ministry of Labor, through the Office of the National Employment Service (Senae), to apply for available jobs in three companies in the aeronautical sector.

The reason?.. a fundamental requirement was to “have an advanced level of the English language.”

Although the doors of the event, which took place in the same government building located in the Centro de Los Héroes sector of the National District, opened when the clock struck 9:00 in the morning, it was just at that moment that citizens began to arrive, looking to get one of the 170 positions.