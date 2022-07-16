Popular named Best Company to Work For for the tenth time

Santo Domingo, DR

Mercado magazine chose Banco Popular Dominicano as the best company to work for, the tenth consecutive time it has received this recognition for managing its human talent.

At the end of last year, Banco Popular’s workforce consisted of an average of 6,988 employees, whose loyalty to the company provides “security, tranquility, and optimism for the future,” according to the magazine’s editorial in its July edition.

Mercado also highlights that these results are associated with the development and welfare opportunities that the company provides to its employees, including benefits programs, training, and education, detection of personal and family needs, wellness programs, telecommuting, and agile teams oriented to digital transformation, among others.

According to the publication, the position achieved by Popular was achieved among more than 300 companies that applied, and 125 finalists were chosen.

The magazine’s pages stress that “Banco Popular Dominicano maintains its leadership in the financial services sector and its position as a regional benchmark for good practices, prudent work and responsible vision.”

Good management and continuous improvement of processes

Mrs. Antonia Antón de Hernández, senior executive vice president of Human Resources, Cultural Transformation, Credit Administration and Compliance, expressed on behalf of the bank her pride and satisfaction with this recognition, stating that “Banco Popular has the best team of bankers in the country, whose work allows the bank to provide services with the highest standards, achieving its objectives in a profitable and sustainable manner.”

Popular leads the Dominican private equity banking sector in terms of employment. Regarding gender, 60% of its employees are women, who also occupy 55% of management positions. Meanwhile, the average age of its workforce is 34 years old, with the millennial generation having the highest percentage by age group, representing 60%.