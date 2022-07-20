Making ice cream in the DR…challenge
Santo Domingo.- One of the main challenges of the ice cream manufacturing industry in the country is maintaining competitive prices for electricity, both in the manufacturing plants and in the ice cream parlors, to guarantee the good state of the supply of raw materials for the production of those products that require refrigeration.
This was stated by executives of Helados Bon to the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes (MICM), Víctor Bisonó, during a visit he made to the company’s production plant, in the Herrera Industrial Zone.
“Other important elements for our industry are not passing on to consumers the high increases in raw materials and electricity, and expanding the import quota for powdered milk, under the Free Trade Agreement between Central America and the United States (DR -Cafta),” said the general manager of the company that manufactures ice cream and other products for national consumption, Luis Fernando Enciso
Also, what should be included is making certain the transport of ice cream and other frozen goods be done in well maintained refrigerated units. How many times have consumers bought ice cream that has been frozen, warmed, and refrozen to create ice crystals in the products that ruin their enjoyment?
That ice cream sucks , they clearly use inferior ingredients and poor handling of product
I have given up on buying supermarket Ice cream due to the exact reasons you have given.