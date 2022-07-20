Making ice cream in the DR…challenge

Santo Domingo.- One of the main challenges of the ice cream manufacturing industry in the country is maintaining competitive prices for electricity, both in the manufacturing plants and in the ice cream parlors, to guarantee the good state of the supply of raw materials for the production of those products that require refrigeration.

This was stated by executives of Helados Bon to the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes (MICM), Víctor Bisonó, during a visit he made to the company’s production plant, in the Herrera Industrial Zone.

“Other important elements for our industry are not passing on to consumers the high increases in raw materials and electricity, and expanding the import quota for powdered milk, under the Free Trade Agreement between Central America and the United States (DR -Cafta),” said the general manager of the company that manufactures ice cream and other products for national consumption, Luis Fernando Enciso