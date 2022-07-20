Power pact affects us all: Dominican industries say

Santo Domingo.- Before the decision made by President Luis Abinader, to stop the increase in the rate contained in the Electric Pact, the executive vice president of the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD), Circe Almánzar, considered yesterday that the issue must be agreed upon by the groups involved and must not be politicized.

The businesswoman recalled that when the Electric Pact was signed, everyone understood the importance of solving the country’s electricity crisis, with the problems that had accumulated.

At that time, Almánzar reiterated that there were international variables different from those of now; therefore, when it comes to reviewing it, it is between all sectors so that there is no burden for users or for the Government.

“… The issue cannot be politicized, but it must be managed as a nation, because -after all, I come back and repeat-, if we have the electricity problem, on the one hand, if we do not make the rates transparent, the Government pays them and we have a deficit issue in the electricity sector that is paid for through subsidies.”