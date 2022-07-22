Dominican corruption, 108 charged; 62 companies

Santo Domingo.- The prosecution –Pepca- has charged 108 people and 61 companies through the Octopus, Coral, Medusa, and Lottery cases.

As the investigations progressed in the different cases of corruption that the Public Ministry has taken to court in the last almost two years, the number of defendants increased, which now amounts to more than one hundred.

Currently, there are a total of 169 defendants in the Pulpo, Coral, Medusa, and Lottery cases, of which 108 are individuals and 61 companies.

These processes involve military personnel, former officials, and other civilians, who are charged by the Specialized Prosecution Office for Administrative Corruption (Pepca) with embezzling billions of pesos from the State.