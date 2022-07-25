Banco Popular 1st Dominican bank among world’s top 1,000

Santo Domingo.- The Banco Popular Dominicano reported that it remains the first Dominican bank in the list of the 1,000 best banks in the world, at a distance of 148 positions from its next closest Dominican peer in this index, compiled by the magazine The Banker, of the Financial Times publishing group.

The banking entity was ranked this year in position 783 of the classification, which evaluates banks from all continents taking as the main criterion their financial strength, measured through Tier 1 Capital, an indicator under the regulatory framework of the standards Basel, which indicates the bank’s ability to support its

In addition, the publication takes into account other criteria such as the size of assets and the return on them, profits before taxes or solvency and liquidity ratios, among other variables, explained the financial institution