Dominican pension in peril

Santo Domingo.- While a report published by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) considers that the Dominican pension system is lagging behind in essential aspects, to guarantee a worthy average of quotas per pension fund for contributors, the Administrators of Pension Funds (AFP) indicated yesterday that for two years they have proposed modifying Law 87-01 to strengthen the system in order to make it more efficient and supportive.

The ECLAC report analyzed the pension system in general and the Individual Capitalization Account. It was concluded that there is a fragmentation of the sector in the country, and some problems are highlighted in order to guarantee a decent economic fund for contributors at the time of their retirement