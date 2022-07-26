DR signs agreement to strengthen global supply chains

Santo Domingo.-The Dominican Republic, Panama, and Costa Rica established a working group, through a memorandum of understanding signed between the United States and the ministers of Industry and Commerce of the member countries of the Alliance for Development in Democracy (ADD), to strengthen global supply chains.

This is hand in hand with allies such as the United States and defined with strategic sectors that will meet periodically, seeking to actively integrate the private sector to encourage new investments and bring more manufacturing and logistics operations to our countries, in the context of nearshoring.

According to an institutional note, the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) seeks to form projects of shared interest for economic reactivation, through the increase in trade flows, the attraction of new investments, and the social and economic development of the region, appropriate market incentives, standardization, as well as capacity building and technical assistance, with the United States as a strategic partner in the effort.