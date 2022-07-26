Top deputy wants JetBlue yanked on ‘abuses’

Santo Domingo.- The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfredo Pacheco, asked the Government on Monday to investigate the “repeated abuses” that he says the airline JetBlue commits to cancel its operating license in Dominican territory.

He assured that he was the victim of the abuses committed by that airline and that he has realized that it is a serious problem that has affected many Dominicans.

He said that, although he had been listening to complaints about the mistreatment that company had been committing for some time, he realized the magnitude of the problem when he was affected on his own.