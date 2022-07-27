Taxes endanger dynamism of the housing sector

Santo Domingo – Taxes endanger the dynamism of the

Acropovi said in an institutional note that the Construction sector is barely reinventing itself and looking for mechanisms to recover from the international crisis, “so the application of tax measures to platforms such as Airbnb would result in a new economic impact, which, instead of boosting to the sector, it would slow it down and, in turn, could call into question the investment decisions of acquirers and developers”

‘’We have been working hard to face the challenges of recent years, because as a sector we have tried to get ahead with the constant increase in essential construction materials since the beginning of the pandemic, such as steel and cement. And, although the sector has remained resilient, this scheme makes the projects in plans and in execution vulnerable due to the inflationary variables that affect us, affecting the dynamism of the sector and access to decent housing,” said the President of Acoprovi, Jorge Montalvo..